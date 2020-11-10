Local4Diwali: Ministries and celebs get on board PM Modi’s appeal to buy from local artisans

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 00:21 IST

Festivals bring communities closer and are a time to spread cheer. Propagating this thought, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi urged people to buy local this Diwali. “It will strengthen local identity and will illuminate Diwali of craftsmen and artisans who make these products. Celebrate Diwali with local, be vocal for local. You will see, it will bring a new life to the entire economy,” Modi said.

Diwali is approaching. Inspired by the festive spirit, let us spread brightness, happiness and prosperity. Support Indian talent! #Local4Diwali https://t.co/RIzEkbTDNJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2020

No sooner was this message heard that people sprung into action, with various union ministers sharing it. Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles Smriti Z Irani posted it on her social media, asking people to share their photos using handicraft products, weaves, art and more. Among the many celebrities and boards sharing this is FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India).

Sunil Sethi, chairman, FDCI, says, “We are making people aware that we need to go and buy local for Diwali. Whether it is to bring to your own home or to gift, go out and buy something made by an artisan. If you don’t support the artisan, then local will never prosper. The idea is to support the local artisan wherever you are. No matter how austere we need to be given the pandemic, the fact remains that Diwali and other festivities are an occasion for celebration. FDCI is not only appealing to the designers but also to out fraternity. When you buy local from artisans, there is also a feel-good factor.”

The initiative has gained steam, especially given the power of social media. Designer Nachiket Barve, who shared a photo of him and his wife Surabhi wearing chanderi gota-patti kurtas against the backdrop of a pichwai painting, says, “This initiative reinforces this idea and the kind of reach social media has it can influence popular imagination. Over the years, everything which is foreign or foreign-endorsed became the benchmark of excellence. We forgot what it means to celebrate where we are and who we are. As a designer and a brand, I believe in local, whether it is art, décor at home or the kind of clothes we make.”

