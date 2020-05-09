Lockdown: 14 day compulsory quarantine for everyone arriving in Manipur by train

india

Manipur on Saturday decided to make 14 day quarantine compulsory for everyone arriving in the state by train.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the state consultative committee on Covid-19 chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh where the issue of arrival of people from outside Manipur was discussed.

In a tweet, the CM said, “Each and every person arriving by train shall undergo compulsory quarantine for 14 days at government & community quarantine centres.”

Meeting of State Consultative Committee for COVID-19 held today to discuss the arrival of stranded and distressed Manipuris from other parts of the country.

The meeting was attended by opposition MLAs, chief secretary, DGP, Directors of RIMS and JNIMS and other health experts. It was held ahead of the reported arrival of 1200 stranded people of the state at Jiribam railway station next week.

The chief minister also sanctioned a sum of Rs 12.36 lakh from the CM’s Covid-19 Relief fund for payment of rail fare for Shramik Special train to be operated from Bengaluru area to Jiribam, 220 km west of capital Imphal, at the rate of Rs 1,030 per passenger for 1200 passengers, according to an official order.

On May 7, a team of senior officials of the state led by the chief secretary J Suresh Babu had inspected the Jiribam railway station and the other preparations in connection with the return of the residents of the state.

Later the chief secretary informed that the state government had established 92 institutional quarantine centres with 3,225 bed capacity. In addition, 102 more centres have been identified as standby with a capacity of 5,187 beds. Two Covid treatment blocks have been established at JNIMS and RIMS hospitals in Imphal with a total bed capacity of 100 including 20 for Intensive Care Units.

According to the chief secretary, 34,000 people from Manipur out of 45,000 who have registered in the state website (www.tengbang.in) have shown their interest to return to the state. But the government of the originating state has to make most of the arrangements in consultation with the railways.