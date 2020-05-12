e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi

Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi

The PM added that citizens will get to know about it before the nationwide lockdown ends on May 17.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 21:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Stranded people with their belongings stand in queues to enter the railway station in New Delhi on May 12.
Stranded people with their belongings stand in queues to enter the railway station in New Delhi on May 12.(AFP)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation this evening, said lockdown 4.0 will have a new form and new rules, however, he stopped short of spelling out the details.

The PM added that states will be sending their suggestions on lockdown and citizens will then be duly informed about the changes in rules before May 17. Lockdown 3.0 officially ends this Sunday.

Throughout his address, PM Modi underlined “atmanirbharta (self-reliance)” to tide over the difficulty posed by the coronavirus crisis. He said “we will have to save ourselves and move forward”.

The PM said economy, infrastructure, system, demography, demand are the five pillars that will propel a self-reliant India amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Modi also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to empower various sections of the society.

On Monday, during consultations with chief ministers, PM Modi said that states will have greater say in determining the extent of restrictions and relaxations after May 17.

The PM asked the CMs to sit with their teams and decide which areas they wanted to keep under a lockdown by May 15. The PM added that the Centre would then chart out a course after May 17.

“Needs are changing in all phases, and so gradual changes are going to happen. We will incorporate the changes that you suggest,” the PM told the CMs, according to a participant at the meeting yesterday.

He also emphasised that social distancing remains the “biggest weapon” against the virus till a vaccine is found, and suggested that the lockdown may not be lifted entirely.

tags
top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In