Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara after Covid-19 cases spike

The Madhya Pradesh government announced lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next seven days beginning from 8 pm on Thursday. The decision has been taken in view of the increasing number of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office (CMO) said.

The government also decided to impose complete lockdown for the next 2 days (starting 8pm on Wednesday) in Shajapur city.

"Night curfew will be clamped in all the urban areas of the state till further orders from 10 pm to 6 am every night from April 8. In the urban areas of all districts of the state, there will be a lockdown on every Sunday till further orders," the CMO tweeted.

"In view of increasing cases of COVID-19, all the government offices of the state will be open 5 days a week (Monday to Friday), from 10 am to 6 pm for the next 3 months. The government offices will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday," it said in another tweet.

These are among the decisions taken by Chouhan at a high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation in the state.

The meeting was called on a day when Madhya Pradesh reported 4,043 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 3,18,014, according to state health department's bulletin. Thirteen fatalities pushed the toll to 4,086 in the state.

A total of 2,126 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,87,869, the department said.

Since March 31, Madhya Pradesh recorded 22,503 fresh Covid-19 cases including 100 fatalities.

With 33,419 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far has crossed 65.95 lakh.

