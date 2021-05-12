Lockdown-like curbs in Nashik from Wednesday to stop Covid-19 spread
Amid the surging cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Nashik will go under strict lockdown-like restrictions for 12 days beginning Wednesday, Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal said.
Bhujbal said the number of Covid-19 positive cases has risen significantly in the district compared to the previous year. "Around 33,000-34,000 cases were added recently," he said.
The decision was taken after at least 48 people died due to Covid-19 infection in the city.
Nashik on Tuesday reported new 6,482 Covid-19 cases and 141 deaths.
Here's what's allowed and what's not allowed during the curb:
- All essential services, including medical stores, hospitals and other services listed under the category will continue to function like before.
- Shops selling grocery, sweets and bakeries will remain open from 7am to 12 noon but only for home deliveries. People are banned from agoing to these shops; they may order the required goods online, which the shopkeepers will deliver to their homes.
- Weekly markets and vegetable markets will remain shut, while roadside vendors are allowed to sell vegetables and fruits at the spots specified for them from 7am to 12pm.
- Home delivery of parcels from hotels, restaurants and liquor vends will be allowed from 7am to 12 noon and 5pm to 7pm.
- All schools, colleges, other training institutes, playgrounds and gardens will remain closed along with marriage halls and lawns.
