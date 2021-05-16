Lockdowns, 'corona curfews': List of states which have extended curbs to check Covid-19 spread

India's daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has started seeing a relative fall as several states have imposed curbs like lockdown, mini-lockdown, corona curfew etc. to control its spread. Though fresh infections continue to be above the 300,000-mark, and the related death toll hovers around the 4,000-mark, some states have, to some extent, been able to break the chain of transmission.

Here's a list of states in which restrictions have been extended in recent days:

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government announced on May 13 that lockdown-like restrictions in the state will now be in effect till June 1. Earlier, the curbs were scheduled to end on May 15. In the last two days, Maharashtra, which has the highest Covid-19 caseload in the country, has recorded less than 40,000 new cases, as per the health department.

Also Read | Lockdown-like curbs in Maharashtra till June 1

Bihar: The state began an extended 10-day lockdown period on Sunday, till May 25, as announced by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. The lockdown, which came into effect on May 5, was originally scheduled to end on May 15.

Also Read | Bihar extends Covid-19 lockdown by 10 days till May 25

Kerala: Kerala: On Friday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that a week-long lockdown, which was due to end on May 16, will now be in force till May 23. Vijayan also said that a "triple lockdown" will be in effect in the four worst-hit districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram - from midnight on Sunday.

Also Read | Kerala extends lockdown till May 23 amid continuing spike in Covid-19 infections

Uttar Pradesh: The state government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing corona curfew till May 24, in what marked yet another extension of the the curbs. As per the previous extension, the curfew was due to end at 7am on May 17.

Jammu and Kashmir: The administration in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on May 15 extended the ongoing corona curfew, which was scheduled to and at 7am on May 17, by a week, till May 24.

Jharkhand: The state's "Swasthya Suraksha Saptah"(health protection week) was extended for a fourth time, till 6am on May 27, as per a government directive on May 12. Some additional curbs were also announced, and came into effect at 6am on Sunday.

Also Read | Jharkhand extends lockdown till May 27, tightens curbs

Tamil Nadu: Though the Tamil Nadu government has not extended the ongoing lockdown, a resolution was passed at an all-party meeting on Thursday to "intensify" the restrictions. Tamil Nadu entered a lockdown on May 10 and, unless extended, will exit it on May 24.

Also Read | All-party meet in Tamil Nadu decides to intensify lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread

Delhi: The Delhi government is yet to announce a fourth extension of the current lockdown, which will end at 5am on Monday. However, as the daily cases dip, the government might extend the lockdown by at least one more week. In the last two days, the national capital has seen less than 10,000 fresh infections, as per the health department bulletins on the respective days.



