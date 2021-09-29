Mehbooba Mufti says locked in her house yet again on way to visit Tral

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday she was yet again put under house arrest over the plans to visit a village in Tral, Pulwama district, that was allegedly “ransacked by army”.

She said this was the real picture of Kashmir and the same should be shown to visiting dignitaries instead of the guided ones.

"Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs sanitised & guided picnic tours," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

She also posted a picture of a vehicle that seemed to belong to the security forces and was allegedly blocking the main gate of her residence on Gupkar road.

On Tuesday, the PDP chief had said that Army personnel had thrashed a family and ransacked homes in Tral. The daughter of the family had suffered serious injuries in the attack and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, she said, adding she would meet her kin.

"Army from Yagwani camp in Tral ransacked homes and ruthlessly thrashed a family last night. The daughter owing to her serious injuries was admitted to hospital. Not the first time that civilians from this village have been beaten up by army in this area,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

Earlier this month too, the PDP chief had said she had been placed under house arrest and that the administration had told her that situation was far from normal in Kashmir. On September 7, Mufti said her house arrest exposed "the fake claims of normalcy” in the valley by the central government.

On November 27, last year, she was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and not allowed to meet the family of senior PDP leader Waheed Parra in Pulwama following his arrest. Mufti had said that her daughter Iltija Mufti was also placed under house arrest.

The former chief minister had been detained for more than a year after the Narendra Modi-led central government decided to abrogate Article 370 that granted a special to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. She was later charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA), an official said.

At the time, almost all political leaders in the Vally, including National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone, were arrest as the Centre revoked the state's special status and bifurcated it into two Union territories.

