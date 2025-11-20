Lockers of doctors, medical staff of J&K's GMC hospital inspected amid Delhi blast
The drive was conducted at the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, from where an AK-47 rifle was recovered earlier this month.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district conducted an inspection drive of lockers of the doctors and medical staff at a government medical college, officials said on Thursday.
The authorities in the valley began the exercise on Wednesday. This was done as part of the enhanced security measures after the recent Delhi blast and recovery of arms and ammunition in the "white collar" terror module, besides ensuring transparency, accountability, and proper utilisation of hospital infrastructure, officials added.
The drive was conducted at the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, from where an AK-47 rifle was recovered earlier this month from Dr Adeel Rather's locker, officials mentioned.
Also read: Who was doctor Umar Un Nabi? 5 key facts on the Delhi blast’s prime suspect | India News
The arrest of the doctor led to the busting of the "white collar" terror module, involving several doctors, and the recovery of around 2900 kg of explosive material.
They further said that the Anantang police, in coordination with the hospital administration, conducted a thorough inspection of the lockers at the GMC hospital.
Also read: Adil Ahmad Rather: Full-time doctor with ties to terror outfit JeM
During the inspection, unclaimed lockers were identified, and the hospital authorities were instructed to update records to prevent any misuse.