Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Sabarkantha

The Sabarkantha Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat is held by Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod, BJP of the Bharatiya Kanata Party (BJP).

Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod defeated senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela to win this general seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Mahendrasinh Chauhan of the BJP had won Sabarkantha in 2009 general election.

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Sabarkantha

Sitting MP, Party: Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 84,455

Runner up name, party: Shankersinh Vaghela, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,094,002

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67.70%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,147

Number of women voters: 782,319

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:36 IST