Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Sabarkantha
Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod defeated senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela to win this general seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
The Sabarkantha Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat is held by Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod, BJP of the Bharatiya Kanata Party (BJP).
Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod defeated senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela to win this general seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Mahendrasinh Chauhan of the BJP had won Sabarkantha in 2009 general election.
State: Gujarat
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Sabarkantha
Sitting MP, Party: Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 84,455
Runner up name, party: Shankersinh Vaghela, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,094,002
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67.70%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,147
Number of women voters: 782,319
