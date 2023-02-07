Lok Sabha briefly adjourned amid protests over ‘sati’ remarks by BJP leader

The Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned on Tuesday after the opposition leaders accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Chandra Prakash Joshi of glorifying the practice of ‘sati’.

The opposition accused the leader and Lok Sabha MP Chandra Prakash Joshi of glorifying the practice of ‘sati’ while referring to Padmavati, the queen of Mewar in Rajasthan.

“Queen Padmavati, to protect herself, never showed her face to Allaudin Khilji. She threw herself into a raging fire along with her sixteen thousand female consorts. But your government put up obstructions around this place. Our government has now recognised this site,” said the BJP MP from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan during a discussion on a Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

After the remarks were made, members of the Opposition protested and stormed into the Lok Sabha well.

Opposition members NCP MP Supriya Sule, DMK MP A Raja, Congress MP K Muraleedharan, and AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel claimed that Joshi glorified the practice of ‘sati’.

As the lower house of Parliament resumed in the afternoon, Singh clarified his comments.

“In my speech, neither my party nor I have supported the practice of ‘sati’. There was a translation error which has led to this misunderstanding. Nor I nor my party is in favour of this practice. The priority of my party is the duty to the nation before politics”, he said.

Continuing his remarks, Singh said, “The glorious legacy connected with Meera and Padmavati, where there is no one who can overcome Meera as a devotee nor is there a sacrifice that can surpass the one made by Queen Padmavati.”

