Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: ‘BJP is completely scared,’ says RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav

Political campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 has begun after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the polls. Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4....Read More

In the 543 member Lok Sabha of Indian Parliament, support of 272 elected representatives is required to form a government. Different political parties are vying to get the magic figure required to gain power in world's largest democracy. INDIA alliance with Congress, AAP, TMC etc. as members and NDA alliance with BJP, PMK, JDU etc. as members are the two major groups in the elections.

Incumbent PM Modi-led NDA is aiming to win the mandate to form government for a third consecutive term. The alliance is targeting to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.