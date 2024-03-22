Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: ‘BJP is completely scared,’ says RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav
Political campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 has begun after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the polls. Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4....Read More
In the 543 member Lok Sabha of Indian Parliament, support of 272 elected representatives is required to form a government. Different political parties are vying to get the magic figure required to gain power in world's largest democracy. INDIA alliance with Congress, AAP, TMC etc. as members and NDA alliance with BJP, PMK, JDU etc. as members are the two major groups in the elections.
Incumbent PM Modi-led NDA is aiming to win the mandate to form government for a third consecutive term. The alliance is targeting to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: ‘BJP is completely scared,’ says RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday condemned the recent arrest of Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal. He also accused the BJP of using government investigation agencies and other constitutional institutions to their advantage in the upcoming elections, reported news agency ANI.
"The way Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested today clearly shows that the BJP is completely scared and wants to fight elections with the help of government investigation agencies and other constitutional institutions. We, the people of the INDIA Alliance, stand firmly with the Delhi government. We are not the ones who get scared, we are the ones who fight and win," he said in a post on X.