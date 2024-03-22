Chandigarh: Restrictions imposed on printing election pamphlets, posters

​​With the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, restrictions have been imposed on printing election related pamphlets and posters as per the provisions of the Representation of People Act (RPA), 1951. Returning officer Vinay Pratap Singh issued directions ​​to all the printing presses located in Chandigarh. (HT)

According to Section 127-A of the RPA, 1951, all election related print material must bear the names and addresses of the printer and the publisher. Any violation in this regard would invite stern action, including imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, under the relevant laws.

Returning officer Vinay Pratap Singh issued directions ​​to all the printing presses located in UT stating that for getting any election pamphlet or poster printed, the publisher shall submit a declaration of his identity, duly signed by him and attested by two persons personally known to him, to the printer. The printer must send a copy of the declaration and the printed document to Chandigarh chief electoral officer at Nagar Yozna Bhawan, Plot No 3, C-Wing, Sector 18, within 72 hours.

​​Further, any process for multiplying copies of a document, other than copying it by hand, shall be deemed to be printed and the expression “printer” shall be construed accordingly. Any violation of the above law shall be viewed seriously and stringent action will be taken against the offenders.