Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP leaders continue to resort to PoK attacks

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Campaigning is underway for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Monday. This phase will see voting in 49 parliamentary constituencies spread across six states and two Union territories. Notable candidates include Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, along with Rahul Gandhi. Singh is contesting from Lucknow, Irani from Amethi, and Gandhi from Rae Bareli. Additionally, Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala's Wayanad.

The states participating in this phase are Bihar (5 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Maharashtra (13 seats), Odisha (5 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (7 seats), along with the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat) and Ladakh (1 seat).

Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1: April 19 (polling done)

Phase 2: April 26 (polling done)

Phase 3: May 7 (polling done)

Phase 4: May 13 (polling done)

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Counting of votes: June 4