New Delhi350C
Friday, May 17, 2024
    Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP leaders continue to resort to PoK attacks

    May 17, 2024 9:46 AM IST
    Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Notable candidates include Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, along with Rahul Gandhi.
    Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Campaigning is underway for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Monday. This phase will see voting in 49 parliamentary constituencies spread across six states and two Union territories. Notable candidates include Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, along with Rahul Gandhi. Singh is contesting from Lucknow, Irani from Amethi, and Gandhi from Rae Bareli. Additionally, Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala's Wayanad. ...Read More

    The states participating in this phase are Bihar (5 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Maharashtra (13 seats), Odisha (5 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (7 seats), along with the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat) and Ladakh (1 seat).

    Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

    Phase 1: April 19 (polling done)

    Phase 2: April 26 (polling done)

    Phase 3: May 7 (polling done)

    Phase 4: May 13 (polling done)

    Phase 5: May 20

    Phase 6: May 25

    Phase 7: June 1

    Counting of votes: June 4

    Follow all the updates here:
    ‘Narendra Modi is a messiah of the poor’: BJP leader Giriraj Singh

    "I am confident that Narendra Modi is a messiah of the poor and I believe that under the leadership of Narendra Modi we will win all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar," says Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh

    May 17, 2024 9:09 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi to hold public rally in Maharashtra today

    Three days ahead of the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a public rally in Mumbai on Friday. The rally is set to take place at Shivaji Park in Dadar, where BJP workers have already erected welcoming posters. Security measures have been heightened around the venue. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is expected to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage at Shivaji Park.

    May 17, 2024 8:15 AM IST

    Former SAD leader joins BJP

    Yesterday, Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, a former leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, joined the BJP. His joining took place in the presence of Sunil Jakhar, the President of the Punjab BJP.

    News india news Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP leaders continue to resort to PoK attacks

    
