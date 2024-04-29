Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: PM Modi to hold mega rally in Pune today
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: With two phases of voting in the general elections already over, the political parties have intensified their poll campaigns for the remaining constituencies. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega rally in Maharashtra's Pune, in support of four Mahayuti candidates in Pune, Baramati, Shriur, and Maval. According to the BJP workers, around two lakh people are expected to attend PM Modi's rally. ...Read More
Prior to the mega rally, PM Modi, who is in Karnataka, will attend a public meeting in Bagalkote at 11 am. Earlier on Sunday, the PM took part in a rally in Davangere.
The second phase of voting for 88 parliamentary constituencies spread over 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) recorded a voter turnout of around 63.50%, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The first phase of polling took place on April 19 in 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories.
All eyes are on two major political alliances: the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC, etc, NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.
NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)
Phase 2- April 26 (polling completed)
Phase 3- May 7
Phase 4 - May 13
Phase 5 - May 20
Phase 6 - May 25
Phase 7 - June 1
The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: 'Congress abuses Veer Savarkar every day,' says Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Shrikant Shinde
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Shrikant Shinde has criticised Uddhav Thackeray for supporting the Congress party.
"Balasaheb Thakre spent his entire life protesting Congress. However, his son (Uddhav Thackeray) is supporting Congress now. The Congress abuses Veer Savarkar every day. However, the Shiv Sena always followed the ideology of Veer Savarkar," said Shinde as quoted by news agency PTI.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: Nominations for Allahabad, Phulpur seats to begin today
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: Nominations for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections-2024 in Prayagraj for the seats of Allahabad and Phulpur will begin on Monday with the issuance of local notifications. In preparation for the nominations, district election officer and district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal inspected the nomination rooms and issued instructions to the officers. Nominations will be accepted from 11 am to 3 pm until May 6. Dig Deeper
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: 'Some parties have requested the ECI to postpone polls in Anantnag-Rajouri seat,' says CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami has said that some political parties are asking EC to postpone polls in Anantnag-Rajouri seat.
"Some parties have requested the ECI to postpone polls in Anantnag-Rajouri seat. I feel this is a baseless demand," said Tarigami.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: Check out these news stories
Check out these news stories related to the Lok Sabha elections 2024
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: PM Modi to hold rally in Pune today
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: PM Modi is set to hold a mega rally in Maharashtra's Pune today - in support of four Mahayuti candidates in Pune, Baramati, Shriur, and Maval. According to the BJP workers, around two lakh people are expected to attend the rally.