Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: PM Modi to hold mega rally in Pune today

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Live: With two phases of voting in the general elections already over, the political parties have intensified their poll campaigns for the remaining constituencies. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega rally in Maharashtra's Pune, in support of four Mahayuti candidates in Pune, Baramati, Shriur, and Maval. According to the BJP workers, around two lakh people are expected to attend PM Modi's rally.

Prior to the mega rally, PM Modi, who is in Karnataka, will attend a public meeting in Bagalkote at 11 am. Earlier on Sunday, the PM took part in a rally in Davangere.

The second phase of voting for 88 parliamentary constituencies spread over 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) recorded a voter turnout of around 63.50%, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The first phase of polling took place on April 19 in 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories.

All eyes are on two major political alliances: the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC, etc, NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.

NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.

Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)

Phase 2- April 26 (polling completed)

Phase 3- May 7

Phase 4 - May 13

Phase 5 - May 20

Phase 6 - May 25

Phase 7 - June 1

The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.