Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Shiv Sena (UBT) to release first list of candidates today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday will announce the first list of candidates in Maharashtra for the coming Lok Sabha elections today. The list of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, will feature up to 16 names, according to party leader Sanjay Raut....Read More
Political parties have geared up to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the schedule for which was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on March 16.
The world’s largest democratic exercise will be staggered across seven phases stretching over six weeks between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. See the full Lok Sabha election 2024 schedule
Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the EC has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as will assembly bypolls for 26 vacant seats.
The elections will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seek a third consecutive term, which will make him only the second person in independent India after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, the Opposition’s Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) hopes to cut into the BJP’s electoral track record and broad social coalition.
In the last general elections in 2019, the BJP rode on a wave of Modi’s pan-Indian popularity and nationalistic fervour to a once-in-a-generation majority. The party won 303 seats, and along with its allies comprising the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) captured 336 seats. The Congress was reduced to 52 seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: NCW seeks action against Supriya Shrinate for post on Kangana Ranaut
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has, through a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), called for ‘strict action’ against Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and party leader HS Ahir for their ‘lewd and derogatory’ social media posts against actor Kangana Ranaut, it said on Monday. Read on.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Key NDA vs INDIA contests to watch out for
The stage is set for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections as several parties from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have announced their candidates.
Here are some key contests to look out for:
- Narendra Modi vs Ajay Rai (Varanasi)
-Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram)
-Abhijit Gangopadhyay vs Debangshu Bhattacharya (Tamluk)
-Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Yusuf Pathan
-K Surendran vs Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad)
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday will announce the first list of candidates in Maharashtra for the coming Lok Sabha elections today, reports PTI.
The list of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, will feature up to 16 names, according to party leader Sanjay Raut.