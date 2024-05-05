Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in SP's stronghold Etawah

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: The political parties have intensified their poll campaigns ahead of the voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a poll-bound rally in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, a Samajwadi Party stronghold. Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Rahul Gandhi for filing his nomination from the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. The complaint raises a question about Rahul Gandhi's nationality and his recent conviction in a defamation case, and how his nomination can be deemed valid by the Election Commission....Read More

A total of 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union Territories will go to polls on May 7.

All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.

NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.

Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)

Phase 2- April 26 (polling completed)

Phase 3- May 7

Phase 4 - May 13

Phase 5 - May 20

Phase 6 - May 25

Phase 7 - June 1

The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.