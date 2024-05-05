Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in SP's stronghold Etawah
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: The political parties have intensified their poll campaigns ahead of the voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a poll-bound rally in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, a Samajwadi Party stronghold. Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Rahul Gandhi for filing his nomination from the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. The complaint raises a question about Rahul Gandhi's nationality and his recent conviction in a defamation case, and how his nomination can be deemed valid by the Election Commission.
A total of 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union Territories will go to polls on May 7.
All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.
NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)
Phase 2- April 26 (polling completed)
Phase 3- May 7
Phase 4 - May 13
Phase 5 - May 20
Phase 6 - May 25
Phase 7 - June 1
The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.
Amid shower of petals, PM Modi holds road show in Kanpur
Greeted by a shower of flower petals from rooftops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an impressive road show in Kanpur on Saturday evening, infusing enthusiasm among thousands of BJP workers and people who greeted him from both sides of the road. The two-kilometre road show spanned nearly two hours and covered seven assembly segments of Kanpur and Akbarpur Lok Sabha seats. It was the first by Modi in Kanpur. Before the road show, Modi visited the Gumti Gurudwara where he bowed down before the Guru Granth Sahib. He also met a select group of people from the Sikh community. Modi landed at Chakeri airport around 6pm after which his convoy reached the gurudwara. He boarded an open vehicle bedecked with orange and yellow flowers outside the gurudwara.
Vote to convey Article 370 changes unacceptable: Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday addressed a rally in Old City Srinagar urging people to vote against the revocation of J&K’s special status of August 5, 2019.
While campaigning for the NC’s Srinagar parliamentary candidate Ruhullah Mehdi, Abdullah addressed a public meeting in Khanyar in Srinagar’s Old City.
Abdullah asked people to check who was manning the offices in the civil secretariat.
“In secretariat, how many are Kashmiris or from Jammu, all are outsiders. DCs, police SPs- all from outside… Do we have to fight against this or not?,” he said, getting a nod from people.
PM Modi likely to visit Ayodhya today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on May 5 (Sunday) as part of his campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, party sources said on Friday. During his visit, PM Modi is likely to offer prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Temple and hold a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Lallu Singh in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, they said.
PM Modi to address rally in SP's stronghold Etawah
PM Modi will arrive in Etawah at around 3 pm on May 5, and proceed to Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency at around 5 pm.
Loyalist in the fray, Amethi still a prestige battle for Gandhi family
The fight for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat will still be a battle of prestige for the Gandhi family even though the Congress has fielded a loyalist and non-Gandhi family member Kishori Lal Sharma as its candidate.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi gave indications in this regard right from the time her party announced Sharma’s candidature early Friday morning. Priyanka Gandhi was present in Amethi on Friday to underline Sharma’s importance and association with the family.
She mentioned this fact before Sharma filed her nomination papers in Amethi.
Priyanka said she had seen KL Sharma working for the people and would work shoulder to shoulder with him. She asked people to join hands to ensure the Congress candidate’s victory.