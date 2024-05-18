Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi to hold first campaign rally in Delhi today

May 18, 2024 8:20 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the Muslim community is being targetted in the nation and further questioned that do "Muslims have no right to participate in development" of the nation.

Omar Abdullah said that various narratives are being used to target the Muslim community.

Addressing an election rally in Bandipore, Omar Abdullah said, "Muslims are being targeted. These days narrative is that if Muslims come, they will steal the jewellery of Hindus, if Muslims come, they will take the land of Hindus. The elections are between Modi and Rahul Gandhi and development and jihad. As, if Muslims know nothing apart from Jihad. Do we not want to participate in development?"