Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi to hold first campaign rally in Delhi today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Campaigning is underway for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Monday. This phase will see voting in 49 parliamentary constituencies spread across six states and two Union territories. Notable candidates include Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, along with Rahul Gandhi. Singh is contesting from Lucknow, Irani from Amethi, and Gandhi from Rae Bareli. Additionally, Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala's Wayanad....Read More
The states participating in this phase are Bihar (5 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Maharashtra (13 seats), Odisha (5 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (7 seats), along with the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat) and Ladakh (1 seat).
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1: April 19 (polling done)
Phase 2: April 26 (polling done)
Phase 3: May 7 (polling done)
Phase 4: May 13 (polling done)
Phase 5: May 20
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Counting of votes: June 4
Congress will win both Amethi, Raebareli seats with huge majority: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed confidence in his party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and said that INDIA bloc government will be formed and Congress will win both Amethi and Raebareli seats with a huge majority.
"On June 4, the results will come in favour of the INDIA alliance and the government will be formed... No one believed their (BJP) words and there was a wave of INDIA alliance in the whole country... Congress is going to win both Amethi and Raebareli seats with a huge majority," he told ANI.
"Muslims are being targeted...": Omar Abdullah in J-K's Bandipora
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the Muslim community is being targetted in the nation and further questioned that do "Muslims have no right to participate in development" of the nation.
Omar Abdullah said that various narratives are being used to target the Muslim community.
Addressing an election rally in Bandipore, Omar Abdullah said, "Muslims are being targeted. These days narrative is that if Muslims come, they will steal the jewellery of Hindus, if Muslims come, they will take the land of Hindus. The elections are between Modi and Rahul Gandhi and development and jihad. As, if Muslims know nothing apart from Jihad. Do we not want to participate in development?"
Lok Sabha results to turn tables in West Bengal: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
The Lok Sabha election results will turn the tables in West Bengal and pave the way for a BJP majority in the assembly polls, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.
Addressing a strategic meeting of the BJP's election convenor, co-convenor and important members of the poll management team in the Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency, he said the people of West Bengal have made up their minds to vote for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP.
"The Lok Sabha (poll) results on June 4 will turn the tables in West Bengal and pave the way for a BJP majority in the ensuing assembly elections," said Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: We will know which is the real Shiv Sena on June 4, says NCP's Tatkare
As the political atmosphere heats up in Maharashtra, NCP state president (Ajit Pawar faction) Sunil Tatkare on Friday expressed confidence that the NDA would triumph in the Lok Sabha polls.
"As part of the NDA, we are contesting from six seats. I believe that the people of Mumbai will vote for NDA candidates. I think the atmosphere of Mumbai will change after a mega rally here," he told ANI.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE | 'Had Congress been dissolved on Gandhiji's guidance…': PM Modi's strong jibe in Maharashtra
Taking a swipe at the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that had the party been dissolved on the suggestion of Mahatma Gandhi, India would have been five decades ahead from what it is now.
He said that the Congress party made the poor people feel as if "they were born to live in poverty", adding that the Modi government was able to take 25 crore people out of poverty in the last 10 years.
Addressing the public meeting in Mumbai, PM Modi said, "Earlier, there were governments that did not trust the capabilities of Indians...I have seen Prime Ministers who called Indians lazy from the Red Fort...PMs with such a mentality cannot develop India. Under the guidance of Gandhiji, if the Congress had been dissolved after independence, the country would have been 5 decades ahead from now."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to hold first campaign rally in Delhi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his first public meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in North East Delhi on Saturday evening, the same day that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign at the Chandni Chowk constituency in what will be his first poll rally in the city.