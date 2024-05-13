Lok Sabha election 2024: Respite from heat wave in phase 4. Check IMD forecast

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 is set to take place on Monday, May 13, across 10 states and union territories, and voting will commence at 7am. However, heat wave conditions and soaring temperatures have been regarded as a major reason behind the dip in the turnout in the last three phases of the Lok Sabha polls this year. Voters in a queue in Agra for the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election held on May 7. (AP FILE PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that temperature will remain normal or below normal in all the 10 states and UTs set to cast their vote in Phase 4 of the general election on May 13.

While the usual voting hours are from 7am to 6pm, they are curtailed considering the terrain, time of sunset and security situation. People across 96 constituencies will cast their vote today, with the heatwave unlikely to play a spoilsport.

Citing the IMD forecast for Monday, the Election Commission of India said on Sunday that "there is no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions for the polling in phase 4".

The weather forecast indicates that the parliamentary constituencies going for polls "are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures ( ±2 degrees) and there will be no heatwave-like conditions in these areas on polling day", it said.

Considering the soaring temperatures over the last few days and people's reluctance to step out during afternoon hours, the Election Commission decided to increase the poll timings in some seats in Telangana.

In Phase 4 of Lok Sabha election 2024, polling will be held on Monday in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Polling has concluded for 283 out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country in the first three phases of the election, with the voter turnout seeing a dip as compared to 2019. In the first three phases, the voter turnout stood at 66.14 per cent, 66.71 per cent and 65.68 per cent, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)