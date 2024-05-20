Lok Sabha election: Uttar Pradesh records 39.55% voter turnout till 1 pm

The voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh has registered a voter turnout of nearly 39.55 per cent till 1 pm. Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 Uttar Pradesh voting

The polling in the 14 constituencies—Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Barabanki, Kaushambi, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda—began at 7 a.m. and will conclude by 5 p.m. Notably, Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest representation in the 543-member Lok Sabha, is the only state with West Bengal and Bihar to hold polling in allphases.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Barabanki has recorded the highest voter turnout of 44.77 per cent till 1 pm. This is followed by Jhansi at 43.61 per cent, Mohanlalganj at 41.43 per cent, Faizabad at 40.77 per cent, Hamirpur at 40.71 per cent, and Banda at 40.20 per cent.

Fatehpur was at 39.85 per cent by 1 pm, Rae Bareli at 39.69 per cent, Jalan at 39.50 per cent, Amethi at 38.21 per cent, Gonda at 36.67 per cent, Kaushambi at 36.25 per cent, Lucknow at 33.50 per cent, and Kaiserganj at 30.50 per cent, the Election Commission data showed.

Voting for the 14 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats is underway in the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Election Commission, there are 144 candidates in the fray in the fifth phase of polling. The Election Commission had received 466 nomination forms - out of which 147 were scrutinised.

Some of the key candidates from Uttar Pradesh include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, union minister Smirti Irani from Amethi, defence minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj. Notably, Brij Bhushan, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was accused of sexual harassment by several female grapplers.