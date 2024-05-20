 Lok Sabha election: Uttar Pradesh records 39.55% voter turnout till 1 pm | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha election: Uttar Pradesh records 39.55% voter turnout till 1 pm

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2024 02:17 PM IST

Lok Sabha election: Voting for the 14 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats is underway in the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

The voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh has registered a voter turnout of nearly 39.55 per cent till 1 pm.

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 Uttar Pradesh voting
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 Uttar Pradesh voting

The polling in the 14 constituencies—Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Barabanki, Kaushambi, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda—began at 7 a.m. and will conclude by 5 p.m. Notably, Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest representation in the 543-member Lok Sabha, is the only state with West Bengal and Bihar to hold polling in allphases.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Barabanki has recorded the highest voter turnout of 44.77 per cent till 1 pm. This is followed by Jhansi at 43.61 per cent, Mohanlalganj at 41.43 per cent, Faizabad at 40.77 per cent, Hamirpur at 40.71 per cent, and Banda at 40.20 per cent.

Fatehpur was at 39.85 per cent by 1 pm, Rae Bareli at 39.69 per cent, Jalan at 39.50 per cent, Amethi at 38.21 per cent, Gonda at 36.67 per cent, Kaushambi at 36.25 per cent, Lucknow at 33.50 per cent, and Kaiserganj at 30.50 per cent, the Election Commission data showed.

Also read: Watch: Smriti Irani casts her vote in Amethi in 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections

Voting for the 14 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats is underway in the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Election Commission, there are 144 candidates in the fray in the fifth phase of polling. The Election Commission had received 466 nomination forms - out of which 147 were scrutinised.

Some of the key candidates from Uttar Pradesh include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, union minister Smirti Irani from Amethi, defence minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj. Notably, Brij Bhushan, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was accused of sexual harassment by several female grapplers.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live, Odisha election 2024 Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lok Sabha election: Uttar Pradesh records 39.55% voter turnout till 1 pm

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On