Fifth phase polls in U.P: 144 candidates to battle it out for 14 seats today

All preparations were in place for free and fair polling at 14 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the fifth phase on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, said chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said. Electronic voting machines kept for distribution at a distribution centre in Lucknow on Sunday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

These 14 seats are Mohanlalganj (SC reserved), Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun (SC), Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda. In addition, polling will also be held for Lucknow East, the assembly segment where a bypoll is due on Monday.

“While voting will take place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm, all voters who queue up at polling booths by 6 pm will be able to exercise their franchise,” Rinwa said.

All the 14 seats have a total of 2,71,36,363 voters, of which 1,44,05,097 are men, 1,27,30,186 are women and 1,080 are third gender voters. Constituency-wise, the highest number of electors are in Mohanlalganj (SC) and the lowest in Banda.

In Lucknow East, there are 4,64,510 voters among whom 2,42,937 are men and 2,21,558 women and 15 third gender voters.

As many as 144 candidates are in the fray in all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. Among them, 131 are men and 13 are women. The maximum number of 15 candidates are in the fray from Fatehpur and the minimum number of four candidates from Kaiserganj.

Voting will be held at 28,688 polling booths out of which 4,232 booths are denoted as critical.

The Election Commission of India has deployed three special observers, 14 general observers, nine police observers and 15 expenditure observers. Apart from the above, 2,416 sector magistrates, 327 zonal magistrates, 549 static magistrates and 3,619 micro observers have also been deployed, the CEO said.

As many as 35,684 EVM control units, 36,089 ballot units and 37,565 VVPATs have been prepared for voting in the fifth phase of elections. Adequate paramilitary forces have been deployed to conduct the elections peacefully. The responsibility of security at strong rooms has been given to paramilitary forces. Arrangements have also been made for air ambulance and helicopter for medical assistance in case of emergency.

Live webcasting has been arranged at 50% (14,984) of polling booths that will be supervised at all three levels by district election officers, the CEO and the Election Commission of India. ALso, arrangements for videography have also been made at 4,199 polling stations. In the fifth phase, 561 model polling stations have been readied apart from 126 for women, 53 for the disabled and 80 youth personnel-managed polling stations have been set up, he said.

Any complaint related to voting can be lodged by calling on toll-free number 1800-180-1950 at the state level and 1950 at the district level. Complaints can also be lodged on C-VIGIL and NGSP/VHA platforms.

