 Bihar's Patliputra Lok Sabha seat: RJD's Misa Bharti leading with 3,04,635 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar's Patliputra Lok Sabha seat: RJD's Misa Bharti leading with 3,04,635

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Bihar's Patliputra Lok Sabha seat: Patliputra seat, which covers rural areas of Patna district, is also the constituency that Lalu Yadav had lost once, in 2009.

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti on Tuesday is leading in the Lok Sabha elections from Bihar’s Patliputra constituency, a seat where she had tasted defeat twice before. Bharti, the eldest daughter of two former chief ministers of Bihar, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, has so far garnered 3,30,985 votes. Follow Bihar Lok Sabha election LIVE coverage here

RJD MP Misa Bharti (PTI File Photo)
RJD MP Misa Bharti (PTI File Photo)

BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav, a former close aide of the RJD supremo who joined the saffron party ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2014, is trailing by a margin of 2,74,502 votes.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Bharti, currently serving her second term in Rajya Sabha, had lost to Yadav in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections by thin margins. In 2019, she got about 4.7 lakh votes, while Yadav secured more than 5 lakh votes. In 2014, Bharti had managed 3.42 lakh votes, while Yadav got 3.83 votes.

Patliputra seat, which covers the rural areas of Patna district, is also the constituency that Lalu Yadav had lost once, in 2009.

Also read: INDIA bloc’s dismal show in Bihar raises questions on RJD’s Yadav-Muslim rhetoric

Voting in the Patliputra constituency was held on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Born in 1976, Bharti is the eldest of her parents' nine children. She is a doctor and is married to Shailesh Kumar, who is a computer engineer. The couple reportedly has three children.

Misa Bharti made her poll debut in 2014 when she unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha elections from Pataliputra on the RJD ticket.

In 2016, she was the party's nominee for the Rajya Sabha elections and was elected unopposed from the state of Bihar. She then made another attempt to win the Pataliputra seat for the RJD in 2019, but again lost to Ram Kripal Yadav.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Bihar's Patliputra Lok Sabha seat: RJD's Misa Bharti leading with 3,04,635
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement