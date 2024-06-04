Bihar's Patliputra Lok Sabha seat: RJD's Misa Bharti leading with 3,04,635

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti on Tuesday is leading in the Lok Sabha elections from Bihar’s Patliputra constituency, a seat where she had tasted defeat twice before. Bharti, the eldest daughter of two former chief ministers of Bihar, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, has so far garnered 3,30,985 votes. Follow Bihar Lok Sabha election LIVE coverage here RJD MP Misa Bharti (PTI File Photo)

BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav, a former close aide of the RJD supremo who joined the saffron party ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2014, is trailing by a margin of 2,74,502 votes.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Bharti, currently serving her second term in Rajya Sabha, had lost to Yadav in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections by thin margins. In 2019, she got about 4.7 lakh votes, while Yadav secured more than 5 lakh votes. In 2014, Bharti had managed 3.42 lakh votes, while Yadav got 3.83 votes.

Patliputra seat, which covers the rural areas of Patna district, is also the constituency that Lalu Yadav had lost once, in 2009.

Voting in the Patliputra constituency was held on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Born in 1976, Bharti is the eldest of her parents' nine children. She is a doctor and is married to Shailesh Kumar, who is a computer engineer. The couple reportedly has three children.

Misa Bharti made her poll debut in 2014 when she unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha elections from Pataliputra on the RJD ticket.

In 2016, she was the party's nominee for the Rajya Sabha elections and was elected unopposed from the state of Bihar. She then made another attempt to win the Pataliputra seat for the RJD in 2019, but again lost to Ram Kripal Yadav.