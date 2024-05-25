Lok Sabha election phase 6: Bihar records 36.48 % voter turnout till 1 pm
Voting began in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
Voting is being held in Bihar in phase six of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. 36.48 % voter turnout till 1 pm has been recorded in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar on Saturday, officials said. The elections are being held in 14,872 polling stations. Out of the total, only 1,281 polling stations are located in urban areas.
Till 1 pm on Saturday, a voter turnout of 40.48 per cent was recorded in Vaishali, 38.89 per cent in Sheohar, 37.75 per cent in Paschim Champaran, 37.57 per cent in Purvi Champaran, 36.64 per cent in Valmiki Nagar, 34.75 per cent in Maharajganj, 34.65 per cent in Gopalganj and 31.59 per cent in Siwan.
Voting began in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, a senior official at the state CEO office said. Of the eight parliamentary constituencies, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting four seats, including Sheohar, which was won by the BJP five years ago.
ALSO READ| Narendra Modi in Bihar: 'INDIA bloc performing mujra for its vote bank'
Meanwhile, JD(U)'s ally in the National Democratic Alliance(NDA), the BJP is contesting three out of the eight seats, with former state president Sanjay Jaiswal seeking his fourth consecutive win in Pashchim Champaran. BJP has extended its support to sitting MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal in Maharajganj, who is aiming for a hat-trick victory.
Amid ongoing polling, Bihar BJP president and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary released a video statement on X. He urged the people to vote in large numbers to elect a government that develops India.
"First vote, then refreshment. I appeal to all the voters who are voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Voting is our right and duty. Please vote for building a developed India," said Samrat Chaudhary.
The Lok Sabha Election 2024 is being held in seven phases since April 19. The results of the polls are scheduled to be declared on June 4.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Delhi Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail