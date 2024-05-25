Narendra Modi launches 'can do mujra...' diatribe on INDIA bloc in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scalding attack on the Opposition, saying the INDIA bloc can perform "mujra" (dance) before their vote bank if they want, but he will not let them snatch away the reservation benefits accorded to the SC/ST/OBC communities by the Constitution of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI file photo)

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Patliputra, PM Modi said the INDIA bloc is free to accept the servitude of their vote bank but for him the Constitution is supreme.

"I am giving the guarantee to Bihar, SC/ST/OBC communities, till Modi is alive, I will not let them snatch away their rights. For Modi, Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme... if the INDIA bloc wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so...if they want to perform mujra (dance), they are free to do... I will still stand with the SC/ST/OBC reservation staunchly," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that to make their vote bank happy, Congress changed the law linked to minority institutions.

"After this, thousands of institutions were declared minority institutions. Earlier, SC/ST/OBC used to get full reservations during admission to these institutions," he said, reported ANI.

PM Modi claimed the RJD-Congress alliance want to provide their vote bank reservation on the basis of religion.

The BJP stalwart said India's Constitution bars governments from giving reservation in government jobs and educational institutions on the basis of religion.

"Our constitution says that there will be no reservation based on religion in India. Babasaheb Ambedkar used to say that there would be no reservation based on religion...But RJD-Congress want to give reservation to their vote bank based on religion by ending the quota of SC/ST/OBC," he told ANI.

PM Modi also took a jibe at Lalu Yadav's RJD, whose election symbol is a lantern.

"This is the era of LED bulbs and people in Bihar are roaming around with a lantern. This is a lantern that lights up just one house. This lantern has spread darkness all over Bihar," he said.

Last month, PM Modi courted a controversy with his remark that the Congress would snatch away the wealth of the people of the country and distribute it among those who have many children.

This month, in an interview, he clarified that the remark was not directed at the Muslim community in particular. He said he would never do "Hindu-Muslim" (communal politics).

Several poll pundits, including Prashant Kishor and Yogendra Yadav, have predicted that PM Modi's BJP will win the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.