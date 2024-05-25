 How many times will Narendra Modi win? PM's 'even 7...' remark | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
How many times will Narendra Modi win? PM's 'even 7...' remark

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Vaibhav Tiwari
May 25, 2024 11:55 AM IST

Asked about Nehru, the Prime Minister said the comparison should be about how much India progressed during his tenure since 2014.

Several election experts have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will comfortably win the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and form a government for the third time in a row. If the psephologists prove to be right on June 4, BJP stalwart Narendra Modi will equal Congress icon Jawaharlal Nehru's unbeaten record -- becoming the prime minister of India thrice in succession. In an interview on Friday, PM Modi touched upon the topic.

Supporters hold cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally in Gurdaspur. (AFP)
Supporters hold cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally in Gurdaspur. (AFP)

Asked about Nehru, the Prime Minister said the comparison between them should be about how much India progressed during his tenure since 2014.

PM Modi further said since he has the blessings of 140 crore people of India, he might win the Lok Sabha elections for the BJP seven times.

"Modi will win thrice, five times or even seven times. I have the blessings of 140 crore people of India so this will go on," PM Modi told NDTV in an interview.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the father of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's grandmother Indira Gandhi, was the longest-serving prime minister of India, who ruled the country between 1947 and 1964. He steered the Congress to three successive general election victories -- 1951-1952, 1957 and 1962.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, PM Modi said had they been in power, they would have named Chandrayaan-3's touch down point after the Gandhi family, not Shiv Shakti.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP scored a landslide victory after winning 303 Lok Sabha seats -- the highest ever by any party after the Congress. The party-led NDA alliance had crossed the 350-mark. In 2024, PM Modi and the BJP have set an ambitious target of 400-plus seats for the alliance.

Three prominent poll experts -- Prashant Kishor, Yogendra Yadav and Ian Bremmer -- have predicted that the BJP will win the ongoing polls. However, none of them are optimistic about the possibility of the BJP achieving its "400 paar" goal.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
