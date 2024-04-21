Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: After the first phase of voting, the political parties have intensified their poll campaigns for remaining constituencies, with PM Modi addressing a poll-bound rally in Rajasthan's Jalore and Banswara today. The second phase of the elections will be held on April 26 in 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union territories (UTs)....Read More

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced repolling at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22 after the polls held at these stations on April 19 were declared as null and void following the incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths.

All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.

NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule

• Phase 1- April 19 (polling done)

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1

The counting of votes and result declaration for the Lok Sabha election will take place on June 4.