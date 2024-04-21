Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: INDI alliance leaders to hold public rally in Ranchi today
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: After the first phase of voting, the political parties have intensified their poll campaigns for remaining constituencies, with PM Modi addressing a poll-bound rally in Rajasthan's Jalore and Banswara today. The second phase of the elections will be held on April 26 in 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union territories (UTs)....Read More
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced repolling at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22 after the polls held at these stations on April 19 were declared as null and void following the incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths.
All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.
NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19 (polling done)
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
The counting of votes and result declaration for the Lok Sabha election will take place on June 4.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: INDI alliance leaders to hold a public rally in Jharkhand today
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: INDIA alliance leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, will hold a public rally in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi.
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: BJP's Moradabad candidate dies
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Ruchi Veera, the Samajwadi Party candidate representing Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, expressed her condolences on the demise of BJP candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar.
“I pray to God that his soul rests in peace and gives his family the strength to bear this sadness. I stand with the family in these distressing times,” she said.
Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, 72, passed away earlier today at AIIMS in Delhi. He was among the 12 candidates contesting in the electoral race for the Moradabad parliamentary constituency.
The constituency held its polls in the first phase on Friday.
(ANI)
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: ‘PM Modi brought drastic development in Kerala,’ says BJP Kasaragod constituency
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP candidate Ashwini from Kasaragod constituency said that the party is growing step by step because of the drastic developments made by PM Modi in Kerala.
Ashwini says, “Nowadays, the BJP is growing step by step because PM Narendra Modi, after 2014, has brought a lot of developments in India, and the people of Kasaragod and Kerala are the beneficiaries. After PM Modi became the prime minister, he brought drastic development in infrastructure. Not only infrastructure development, we have also got some schemes for the poor people.”
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Rajasthan's Jalore and Banswara today
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE:PM Modi is scheduled to campaign for party candidate Lumbaram Choudhary in Bhinmal, Jalore, on April 21. Subsequently, he will hold a rally in Banswara on behalf of Congress turncoat party candidate Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya.
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: ECI orders repoll at 11 booths in two districts of Manipur
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India on Saturday approved re-polling at 11 police stations in five assembly constituencies of Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency (IMPC)that went to polls in the first phase on April 19,officials said.
Repolling in these stations, spread in two districts-Imphal West and Imphal East of the strife-torn state, would be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 22.