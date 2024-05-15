Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Mumbai today

Voters queue at a polling station during the fourth phase of voting for national elections in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. (Bloomberg)

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Wednesday evening, as campaigning continues for the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. In the fifth leg, which is scheduled for May 20, voting will be held for 49 parliamentary constituencies spread across six states and two Union territories....Read More

A total of 695 candidates will be in the fray in this round, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Union ministers Rajnath Singh (Lucknow) and Smriti Irani (Amethi), and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli) are among these candidates.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, PM Modi filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; he is the incumbent two-term Member of Parliament (MP) from the seat and is contesting it for a third consecutive Lok Sabha polls. Varanasi will be among 57 constituencies that will vote in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1: April 19

Phase 2: April 26

Phase 3: May 7

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Counting of votes: June 4