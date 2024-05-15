Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Mumbai today
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Wednesday evening, as campaigning continues for the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. In the fifth leg, which is scheduled for May 20, voting will be held for 49 parliamentary constituencies spread across six states and two Union territories....Read More
A total of 695 candidates will be in the fray in this round, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Union ministers Rajnath Singh (Lucknow) and Smriti Irani (Amethi), and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli) are among these candidates.
On Tuesday, meanwhile, PM Modi filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; he is the incumbent two-term Member of Parliament (MP) from the seat and is contesting it for a third consecutive Lok Sabha polls. Varanasi will be among 57 constituencies that will vote in the seventh and final phase on June 1.
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1: April 19
Phase 2: April 26
Phase 3: May 7
Phase 4: May 13
Phase 5: May 20
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Counting of votes: June 4
Dharmendra Pradhan says faith for PM at its ‘peak’ in Odisha
The faith for PM Modi is at its peak in Odisha. There is a Modi wave. BJP will win all 4 Lok Sabha seats (which voted on May 13) and more than 18 assembly seats (also polled on May 13): Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP
Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in place for PM's roadshow
The 2.5 km long roadshow will cover the Mumbai North East constituency, which will poll in the fifth phase on May 20; all Mumbai constituencies will vote in the fifth round.
The BJP has given ticket to Mihir Kotecha from Mumbai North East.