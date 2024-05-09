Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: INDIA bloc leaders to meet EC over voter turnout

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: The political parties have intensified their poll campaigns ahead of the voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a poll rally in Telangana where he launched an all-out attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning the party's sudden silence on Adani and Ambani and questioned them on having received money from the industrialists....Read More

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Karimpur, PM Modi said that for years the Congress' 'Shehzada' used to speak of '5 industrialists' and then he started to speak only of "Ambani and Adani" and now they are silent on them.

PM Modi later in the day, held a joint roadshow with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. He is set to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 and will also take part in poll rallies in the state on May 11 ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. The security arrangements have been beefed up for PM's event, said the police.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 65.68% was recorded for polling in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission said on Wednesday, with northeastern state of Assam leading in voter turnout. Voting for the third phase was held on Tuesday in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories with the fate of over 1300 candidates in fray.

All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.

NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.

Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)

Phase 2- April 26 (polling completed)

Phase 3- May 7 (polling completed)

Phase 4 - May 13

Phase 5 - May 20

Phase 6 - May 25

Phase 7 - June 1

The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.