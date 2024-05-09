Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: INDIA bloc leaders to meet EC over voter turnout
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: The political parties have intensified their poll campaigns ahead of the voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a poll rally in Telangana where he launched an all-out attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning the party's sudden silence on Adani and Ambani and questioned them on having received money from the industrialists....Read More
Addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Karimpur, PM Modi said that for years the Congress' 'Shehzada' used to speak of '5 industrialists' and then he started to speak only of "Ambani and Adani" and now they are silent on them.
PM Modi later in the day, held a joint roadshow with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. He is set to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 and will also take part in poll rallies in the state on May 11 ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. The security arrangements have been beefed up for PM's event, said the police.
Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 65.68% was recorded for polling in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission said on Wednesday, with northeastern state of Assam leading in voter turnout. Voting for the third phase was held on Tuesday in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories with the fate of over 1300 candidates in fray.
All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.
NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)
Phase 2- April 26 (polling completed)
Phase 3- May 7 (polling completed)
Phase 4 - May 13
Phase 5 - May 20
Phase 6 - May 25
Phase 7 - June 1
The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.
Union minister Athawale moves EC over Rahul Gandhi's 'change in Constitution' claim
Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale has said he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, objecting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's frequent claim that the BJP would change the country's Constitution. Gandhi should be prohibited from making this claim, Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader and BJP ally, told reporters on Wednesday.
ECI establishes 4 special polling booths for Kashmiri Migrants in Delhi Voters to get to and fro free transport facility up to booths
To facilitate Kashmiri Migrants, residing in Delhi, to cast their votes in person on the polling days during Lok Sabha elections on the seats across Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established special polling booths for the community at different locations in the capital.
These booths have been established at Kashmir Resident Commission, 5 PR Road New Delhi, Kashmir Kissan Ghar BR-2 Shalimar Bagh Delhi, Arwachin International Public School Pocket F Dilshad Garden, Delhi and GGSSS Paprawat Najafgarh, Delhi.
“The Election Commission of India, in a first, has instructed for providing free of cost to and fro transportation facility for the Kashmiri Migrants eligible to cast their ballot in these special booths”, reads a communication received here today by the office of AERO/ARO, Migrants, New Delhi. The transport service will be provided to KMs from the camps to their respective polling stations and back to camps.
Akhilesh, Rahul will have to go to jail if they engage in corruption: Amit Shah
Targeting Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and his INDIA bloc partner Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said both would have go to jail if they engaged in corruption.
"I want to tell you this and remember, if you engage in corruption you (Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi) will have to go to jail," Shah said in the Samajwadi Party stronghold of Kannauj and Hardoi, which vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 13.
Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Kannauj seat for the fourth time. In the ongoing polls, Yadav is up against sitting BJP MP Subrat Pathak who Shah described as a friend.
The back-to-back election rallies were held 30 km apart. In Hardoi, Shah alleged INDIA bloc leaders were involved in corruption of ₹12 lakh crore.
Gujarat man live-streams from poll both, detained for bogus voting
In an incident that has raised concerns over electoral integrity, a person named Vijay Bhabhor has been taken into custody for allegedly engaging in fraudulent voting after he livestreamed a video from inside a polling booth in Gujarat's Dahod Lok Sabha constituency during Tuesday's elections.
The controversy erupted when Bhabhor, whom the Congress party has accused of being the son of a local BJP leader, faced widespread backlash and drew a complaint from the opposition to the Election Commission after he went live on Instagram from inside the polling booth premises.
In the viral video, Bhabhor is allegedly seen focusing on the EVM and VVPAT machines, requesting time from officials despite being asked to leave. He is heard claiming "Only BJP works here" and "The machine belongs to my father." Before pressing buttons on the EVM, he allegedly states only "Vijay Bhabhor works here."
Samastipur: Two debutants, son and daughter of JD-U ministers, in direct fight
Totally oblivious of the election heat, Vishwanath Rai, 51, is busy irrigating the land near Angar Ghat to save his crop of maize from the continued heat spell.
“Every year, it is turning out to be a losing bargain as a sharecropper due to excessively hot weather and lack of irrigation facility. Now I feel it is not my cup of tea,” laments Rai, who has a family of 14 to feed, including three married sons and grandchildren.
Rai’s sons, all graduates, go to Mumbai to work as labourers every year. “Here, there is no avenue. Their earnings is also not enough to sustain their families. I somehow manage, but now I think I will also better go to Punjab or Mumbai, as agriculture is becoming a big challenge. Even for proper voltage to run the boring, one has to wait for hours. It takes a long time to irrigate even one katha of land,” he says, showing his wilting crop of maize.
Subsistence agriculture and growing unpredictability have abetted migration in Samastipur despite the apparent development in terms of roads, bridges and electricity in the region. This is the story across Mithilanchal, once famous for maachh (fish), Makhana (fox nut) and paan, besides abundance of water bodies.
INDIA bloc leaders to meet EC over voter turnout
Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are likely to meet the Election Commission on Friday over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls after each phase, sources said.
While the sources had earlier said that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday, it was later changed to Friday.
Repolling ordered at two booths in Khagaria
he Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday ordered repoll at booth numbers 182 and 183 under the Beldaur assembly segment of the Khagaria parliamentary constituency where anti-social elements damaged the electronic voting machine in course of poll boycott during the third phase polls in the state on Tuesday. The repoll will be held on May 10 between 7am and 6pm, according to a press release issued by the ECI on Wednesday evening.