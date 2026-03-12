Lok Sabha functions under rules, all MPs equal: Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the rules of the House apply to every lawmaker and nobody has special privileges to intervene out of turn. Birla also said that the Chair does not belong to any one individual but is a symbol of the prestige of the House. (ANI photo)

Addressing the Opposition’s key allegation that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi is not allowed to speak, Birla said, “Some Honourable Members said that the Leader of the Opposition is prevented from speaking and is not given adequate opportunity to speak. I want to state from this august bench that whether it is the Leader of the House, the Leader of the Opposition, Ministers, or any other Member – all Honourable Members have the right to speak only while adhering to the procedure prescribed under the Rules of the House.”

“Some Honourable Members believe that the Leader of the Opposition can say anything, on any topic, in any answer in the House. They feel that this is their privilege. I want to clarify that the House operates by rules – and the rules governing the functioning of the House are made by the House itself, not by the Government or the Opposition. These rules have been inherited by me. The rules apply equally to all members of this House,” he added.

The development comes a day after a motion to remove Birla was defeated in the House, the Speaker.

Assuming the Chair for the first time since February 10, the day the Opposition moved no-confidence motion, Birla appealed to the House, “Let us all begin today a new, positive, and constructive chapter. Let us move forward together on the path of national service and nation-building.”

Birla also pointed out that even the Prime Minister or ministers have to obtain prior consent under Rule 372 to make a statement in the House on a matter of public importance.

“No Honourable Member has the privilege of speaking beyond the rules in this House,” Birla said and pointed out that India has “a rich tradition of respecting the dignity, decorum, and rules of democratic institutions.”

The Speaker cited examples to say that no document was allowed to be laid on the Table of the House or quoted without the Chair’s prior permission.

“This tradition has always been respected by all. Any Honourable Member may personally agree or disagree with the Speaker’s decision, but it is my duty to enforce the rules, procedures and traditions of the House,” he added.

The Lok Sabha Speaker reminded that the Lower House represents the sovereign will of the 140 million citizens of India and every Member present here brings with them the mandate of millions of citizens.

“Every honourable member also brings with them the hope of alleviating the problems, deprivations, and inequities of the citizens of India and fulfilling their expectations, aspirations, and hopes. I have always strived to ensure that every Honourable Member within the House expresses their views on the subjects/issues within the rules and procedures, and that all Honourable Members have adequate opportunities to do so. This House should become the voice of every person at the bottom of society, who is our most urgent need today,” he added.