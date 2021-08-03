Lok Sabha passes Bill to bar strikes in units providing essential defence services

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill that allows the Central government to prohibit strikes and lockouts in units that provide essential defence services. The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, was introduced in the Lower House on July 22 to replace an ordinance promulgated in June.

The ordinance was issued after the union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the corporatisation of India’s main producer of weapons and military equipment, the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), to boost its efficiency and competitiveness in a long-awaited reform in the country’s defence manufacturing sector.

The ordinance made it illegal for the employees of the OFB to go on strike. The factories controlled by the board employ at least 70,000 people who were against the move to corporatise it.

Also Read | India, China agree to speedy resolution of Ladakh border row

Essential defence services include units or undertakings involved in the production of goods or equipment required for defence. Also, the government can declare any service as an essential defence service if its termination has consequences for the production of defence gear or maintenance of defence equipment.

Under the Bill, the government may prohibit strikes, lockouts and lay-offs to protect the country’s sovereignty and integrity. Those violating the prohibition order can be punished or fined, or both.

The OFB, which controls 41 ordnance factories, will be split into seven government-owned entities that will produce ammunition and explosives, vehicles, weapons and equipment, troop comfort items, opto-electronics gear, parachutes and ancillary products.

Ordnance factories are currently engaged in the production of tanks, armoured personnel carriers, mine-protected vehicles, bombs, rockets, artillery guns, anti-aircraft guns, parachutes, small arms, clothing and leather equipment for soldiers.

The government expects the seven new professionally managed entities, likely to come up by the year-end, to increase their share in the domestic market through better capacity utilisation and also tap new export opportunities.

Over the last two decades, various high-level committees underlined the need to improve the functioning of the OFB and turn its factories into vehicles of self-reliance for the country’s defence preparedness.

An empowered group of ministers (EGoM), constituted last year under the defence minister, will oversee the board’s corporatisation and also take decisions on other related matters.