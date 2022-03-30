Lok Sabha passes Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill, 2022

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

Last week, the Union Cabinet had given its nod to present a bill for the unification of three municipal corporations in the national capital.

Through the bill, the Centre proposed to appoint “Special officer” who will essentially discharge the functions of the elected wing of councillors as in the interim till the first meeting of the new corporation is held. The bill proposes to completely omit the section on director, local bodies in the amended act that governs the functioning of the MCDs.

Senior municipal officials and experts said that the move will restore the relations between the Delhi government to pre-2012 days and give more autonomy to the unified corporation.

Participating in the discussion on the Bill, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri targeted the Congress, alleging that the municipal corporation was divided into three parts in a hurry so that "one family, one party continues to enjoy power".

Bidhuri, an MP from South Delhi, pointed put that at the time of the trifurcation of the municipal corporation of Delhi in 2011-12, both at the Centre and in Delhi, there was a Congress government.

He said that when the common and poor people of Delhi started being elected in the corporation, those who praised "one family" did not like it, and the trifurcation was done in a hurry to reduce the powers of the mayor and standing committee chairperson.

The BJP MP alleged that the current AAP government in Delhi was not giving the dues to the municipal corporations despite a court order.

The Congress, however, alleged that the government's move was an attempt to regain control of the national capital, and claimed that the legislative competence over such matters rests with the Delhi assembly and not Parliament.

Initiating the debate on the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha, Congress member Manish Tewari said in 1991, Delhi was given legislative powers by forming a legislative assembly, but the central government made an attempt to take back control of Delhi last year by amending the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act.

This bill brought in the House to merge the three municipal corporations of Delhi is a step in that direction, he said. Tewari said while introducing the bill in the House, the government argued that under the terms of the second proviso of Clause C of Article 239 (A) (A) of the Constitution, the government has the legislative competence to bring such a bill in Parliament.

He said that this part of the article has only one intention that "if the Delhi government or the legislative assembly makes some strange law which causes serious disturbance to the administration of the national capital, then this House can use that proviso, to resolve an emergency situation".

The objective of the proviso in the article was never to make a law which is under the jurisdiction of the Delhi assembly. Tewari said that in 1993, Parts 9 and 9A were added to the Constitution of India and constitutional rights were given to panchayats and municipalities. At that time it was ensured that the right to create municipalities rests with states, the Congress MP said.

He said the legislative intent in the relevant article of the Constitution is that the powers of local bodies should remain with state governments. The Congress leader claimed that the legislative competence to amend the said law rests with the Delhi Legislative Assembly and not Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)