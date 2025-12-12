Lok Sabha pays tribute to security personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2001 Parliament attack

Lok Sabha on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers of the Parliament Security Service, Delhi Police, and CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Parliament during the terrorist attack on December 13, 2001. The House reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to safeguard the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty by remaining steadfast in the fight against terrorism.(Sansad TV/PTI)

Speaker Om Birla led the House in paying tributes.

On December 13, 2001, five heavily armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, including security personnel and one civilian, were killed in the attack. The terror strike took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned, and about 100 members were present in the building.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also condoled the demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil.

Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur. He was 90 and breathed his last at his home earlier in the day. He had been ill for the past few days.

Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district, Maharashtra, and was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long and distinguished career marked by several key responsibilities in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures.