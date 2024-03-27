 Lok Sabha polls: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha polls: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh

ANI |
Mar 27, 2024 08:13 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah will campaign for the party in the state.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party released a list of leaders who would be campaigning for party candidates in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national President J P Nadda during BJP National Convention at Bharat Mandapam.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national President J P Nadda during BJP National Convention at Bharat Mandapam.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

The list includes the names of 40 leaders who will be star campaigners for the party in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Former BJP Chief Nitin Gadkari will campaign for the party in Madhya Pradesh. Follow full coverage of 2024 Lok Sabha elections here.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Shiv Prakash, MP BJP Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Mahendra Singh, Satish Upadhyay Shri Satyanarayan Jatiya, Jagdish Devda, Rajendra Shukla, Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Virendra Kumar Khatik will also be campaigning for the BJP in the state.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Voting for 29 Lok Sabha seats to be held in four phases

Several other leaders, including Faggan Singh Kulaste, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Devendra Fadnavis, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarnia, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Hitanand, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jaybhan Singh Pavaiya, Rakesh Singh, Lal Singh Arya, Narayan Kushwaha, Tulsi Silawat, Nirmala Bhuriya, Aidal Singh Kansana, Gopal Bhargav, Narottam Mishra, Suresh Pachauri, Kavita Patidar and Gaurishankar Bisen will also address the people of Madhya Pradesh.

A 'recognised' party declared as such by the Election Commission -- can nominate a maximum of 40 star campaigners.

Notably, the BJP has announced all 29 candidates for the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress party has announced only 10 candidates till now.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

The filing of paper for the first phase is starting from Wednesday and March 27 will be the last date to file the nomination. There are six Lok Sabha constituencies which go to poll in the first phase namely, Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Lok Sabha polls: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On