Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates India-Vietnam flights

The four new flights will be operated between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai as well as between southern resort island of Phu Quoc and New Delhi and Mumbai
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (PTI/File)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 09:08 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has inaugurated four new flights between India and Vietnam. Speaking on the occasion on Wednesday, Birla said the flights will help boost the economies of both the countries and increase business and tourism opportunities.

Birla, who is on a visit to the south-east Asian country, also met the chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

The four new flights will be operated between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Mumbai as well as from the southern resort island of Phu Quoc to New Delhi and Mumbai, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Vietjet Air operated flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and New Delhi before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. There were also chartered flights from Vietnam and Bihar’s Bodh Gaya. Two existing flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to New Delhi will resume on April 29 and April 30.

