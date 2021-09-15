Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to chair 81st All India Presiding Officers' Conference today
india news

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to chair 81st All India Presiding Officers' Conference today

The 81st All India Presiding Officers' Conference comes in the backdrop of the International Day of Democracy, which is observed on September 15 every year.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Wednesday chair the 81st All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) via video-conferencing. According to an official statement, the conference will deliberate on the ‘Role of Legislature in fostering effective and meaningful democracy’. Notably, the summit comes in the backdrop of the International Day of Democracy, which is observed on September 15 every year.

Also Read | Speaker seeks meet on House decorum

The AIPOC held its very first session on this very date a century ago at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh; thus, the 81st session today assumes another special signficance in light of this historical backdrop. The presiding officers of legislative bodies in India will attend the conference.

The previous session of the AIPOC, the 80th conference, was held over two days on November 25-26 last year. As 2020 was the centennial year of the Presiding Officers' Conference, the session was celebrated as a ‘festival of democracy’, according to a government release. Addressing a press conference following the concluding session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said that all the presiding officers have taken a pledge to strengthen the democratic institutions of India so that they can work together for the welfare of society and democracy. They also expressed their views on how to strengthen the democratic process and make the institutions more accountable, he said.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Parliamentary panels to be encouraged to visit ‘far-flung’ areas: Om Birla

The presiding officers had also, in the last session, decided to make the people of India more aware of the fundamentals rights and duties stated in the Constitution. “The Parliament and the state legislatures will work jointly for this purpose,” Om Birla said, adding that he had also requested all state and Union territory governments to make readings of the preamble in all schools and colleges a ‘compulsory daily activity’ and urged state assemblies to coordinate with the administration to work for making every person and, especially, youth, aware about the fundamental rights and duties as enshrined in the Constitution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lok sabha om birla lok sabha speaker om birla
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian ambassador thanks Qatar for supporting Afghan evacuation efforts

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi

Ex-Army officer Gurmit Singh may take oath as Uttarakhand's new governor today

PM Narendra Modi to meet Biden in US amid Afghan crisis
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP