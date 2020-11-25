Oppn has an important role: President Kovind at All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 13:39 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday spoke about the role of the opposition in a democracy as he inaugurated a conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies in Gujarat’s Kevadia. “In a parliamentary democracy, along with the ruling party, the opposition also has an important role, so the two must ensure harmony and cooperate to conduct meaningful discussions,” Kovind said.

The President also invoked India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Speaker of the first Lok Sabha, Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar. “It is a matter of great pleasure that this conference of All India Presiding Officers’ Conference is being held near the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This statue of him is the tallest statue in the world. It is a matter of pride for all of us countrymen,” President Kovind said at the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference.

“Mavalankar believed that Parliament and the state ‍Legislature should operate in a way that is best for the public interest,” he said, adding that the all members must forget their political differences and arrive at a consensus focused at achieving the objective of public interest.

The Lok Sabha has organised the two-day conference at the banks of the Narmada River to celebrate the Constitution Day. The theme of the event is “Harmonious Coordination Between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary - Key to a Vibrant Democracy.”

The 80th meeting of presiding officers of the Indian legislative assemblies and Parliament marked the return of the outdoor appearance of President Kovind in public programmes after almost seven months. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kovind had cut down on visitors, attended events virtually and avoided travelling outside Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, the state’s chief minister Vijay Rupani were among those who attended the programme. Speaker Birla is also the chairperson of the conference.

The All India Presiding Officers Conference began in 1921 and the Gujarat event marks its centenary year.