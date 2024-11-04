Lokayukta summons Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for questioning in MUDA case

The Lokayukta has summoned Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on November 6 for questioning in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, officials said. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah at Hubballi airport on Monday. (PTI)

“The chief minister, who is the primary accused (A1) in the case, has been directed to appear at the Lokayukta office in Mysuru at 10am on that date,” said an officer seeking anonymity.

This summons follows the questioning of several others connected to the case, including Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi, identified as A2, who was interviewed for over three hours by Lokayukta officials regarding her involvement.

The investigation centres on alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 MUDA sites, reportedly valued at around ₹56 crores, as compensation for land acquired from Parvathi. The CM’s wife was questioned on October 25 after receiving a summons from Mysuru Lokayukta police superintendent TJ Udesh.

During her questioning, Parvathi reportedly clarified her communication with MUDA, noting that she submitted five representations, solely seeking general compensation without requesting specific sites. She denied any involvement by her husband or son in the case and said the signature inconsistencies across documents were due to her infrequent signing.

The case was filed after a September 27 first information report (FIR) against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy (A3), and others, following a special court directive. The investigation was authorised by Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, with the Karnataka high court subsequently upholding this decision.

Siddaramaiah sought a review by a division bench and challenged the legality of Gehlot’s sanction for the investigation against him.

HT reached out to the chief minister for a comment but did not get any response till the time of filing this report.