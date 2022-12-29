Lokesh to begin his marathon padayatra

Hyderabad

Telugu Desam Party general secretary and party president N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh will embark on a 4,000-km-long padayatra (foot march) from January 27 with focus on attracting educated youth in the run-up to the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh scheduled early 2024.

Named “Yuva Galam” (Voice of Youth), the padayatra would continue for a tentative period of 400 days across the state. The party unveiled posters and flags, besides the route map for the padayatra of the TDP general secretary.

TDP Andhra Pradesh unit president Kinjerapu Atchennaidu told reporters that Lokesh would begin his padayatra from Kuppam assembly constituency, represented by his father in Chittoor district, and would end up at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district.

He said the padayatra was essentially aimed at attracting youth and mobilising them to participate in the agenda-setting process. It would provide a platform for the youth to express their opinions on various issues confronting the state.

“Along with the youth, various other sections of the people can come together, speak up and fight for what they deserve. “In the last three and a half years, the state has suffered heavily due to backtracked development and lack of investments in the state. The future of youth in the state is at crossroads,” Atchennaidu said.

Stating that youth constituted almost 50% of the state’s population, but only have 12% representation in the state politics, the TDP leader said the padayatra of Lokesh would propose a youth-centric agenda. “People can participate in the Yatra by giving a missed call to 96862 96862, or signing up on YuvaGalam.com,” he said.

He said the youth of the state were frustrated due to flight of industries and capital from the state due to destructive policies adopted by the Jagan government. He called upon the youth to join hands, beyond political and caste lines, to fight against the government,

“If the state government tries to create any hurdles for Lokesh’s padayatra, it will have to pay a heavy price,” he warned.

TDP politburo member Kalva Srinivasulu said Lokesh, during his padayatra, would directly interact with all the people and try to build self-confidence among the youth. “He had held the portfolio of the IT and Panchayat Raj during the TDP regime and therefore, he knows pretty well the problems of the youth,” he said.

During the party’s biennial conclave Mahanadu in May, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had already declared that 40 per cent of the party tickets would be earmarked for the youth to contest the next elections. He gave a call to the young leaders to come forward and take an active role in politics by contributing fresh ideas to the party.

YSR Congress party leaders are yet to respond to the padayatra of the TDP general secretary.

