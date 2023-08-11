Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, worked 44 hours in Monsoon session

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Friday adjourned the House sine die, marking the end of the Monsoon session. Birla said the lower house functioned for 44 hours and 15 minutes over 17 sittings beginning July 20.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (ANI)

“44.15 minutes of work was done during 17 sittings during the Monsoon session. 20 bills were introduced and 22 bills were passed in the session…. The work productivity of the monsoon session was 45%,” Birla told the Lok Sabha moments before adjourning the House.

The debate on the no-confidence motion, moved by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, accounted for nearly 20 hours.

A total of 60 members participated in the discussion on the motion of no confidence motion which was defeated on the floor of the Lower House on Thursday.

Hours before the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Union home minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in Lok Sabha to replace the three laws that are at the heart of the criminal justice system and asserted that the proposed laws will transform the country’s criminal justice system and bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen at the centre stage.

Amit Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023 that will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively