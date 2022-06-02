‘Look at UP’s…': Akhilesh taunts UP CM after ‘Samrat Prithviraj' made tax-free

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mocked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath after he declared Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' tax-free in the state.

"The cabinet ministers of BJP government is watching a 'historic' film at an auditorium built by the Samajwadi Party government. The film can even be watched from the last seats. You can watch the film after buying tickets rather than free of cost, as it would not result in loss of revenue", the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted.

"After watching the historical film, the government is requested to look at the state's present condition," he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet colleagues watched 'Samrat Prithviraj' at a special screening in Lucknow. Actor Akshay Kumar, his co-star Manushi Chillar and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were also present.

Later, the chief minister declared the film tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. "The film talks about history and provides entertainment. It can be watched with the family. We have learnt from mistakes of the past and are trying to rectify the mistakes of the past 75 years. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving forward with the vision of the next 25 years to take India ahead."

After Uttar Pradesh, two more BJP-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand also declared the film tax-free.

Directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, 'Samrat Prithviraj' is a biopic of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan who fought Mohammad Ghori. Besides Akshay Kumar and debutante Manushi Chillar, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.