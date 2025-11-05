Looking for ‘hydrogen' in Rahul's ‘H Files’: Was Haryana the ‘bomb’ in latest ‘vote chori’ charge?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's latest presentation of alleged proofs of electoral fraud — his third such press meet since August — was headlined ‘The H Files’, feeding the theory that this could be the “hydrogen bomb” to which he's been referring in his battle against the BJP and the Election Commission, whom he accuses of colluding. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with stacks of voter record at his press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, Nov 5 2025. (Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo)

It appeared eventually that the “H” stood, for most part, for Haryana, the state at the centre of Rahul Gandhi's latest allegations, at a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, November 5.

Rahul Gandhi has been speaking about an “atom bomb”, or “h-bomb”, a “hydrogen bomb” — meaning “massive proof” that would feel like an "earthquake" — ever since he started with a series of presentations and statements on “vote chori” or alleged theft of votes. It's not clear if the analogy has been realised or not yet.

The bomb analogy aside, he did make serious allegations centered around the Haryana assembly election of 2024 that the Congress lost to the incumbent BJP. These primarily included the charge that there were 25 lakh “fake voters” that were potentially used to sway the result. He notably cited the example of the photo of a woman, who is actually a Brazilian model, being used for multiple voters across polling booths.

He also mentioned Bihar, which votes later this week as the RJD-Congress alliance looks to oust the NDA led by the BJP and JDU in the state. Further, there remains the possibility of more allegations as he said the work to gather proofs, “in absence of EC's help or fairness”, takes time.