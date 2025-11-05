Looking for ‘hydrogen' in Rahul's ‘H Files’: Was Haryana the ‘bomb’ in latest ‘vote chori’ charge?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's latest presentation of alleged proofs of electoral fraud — his third such press meet since August — was headlined ‘The H Files’, feeding the theory that this could be the “hydrogen bomb” to which he's been referring in his battle against the BJP and the Election Commission, whom he accuses of colluding.
Rahul Gandhi has been speaking about an “atom bomb”, or “h-bomb”, a “hydrogen bomb” — meaning “massive proof” that would feel like an "earthquake" — ever since he started with a series of presentations and statements on “vote chori” or alleged theft of votes. It's not clear if the analogy has been realised or not yet.
The bomb analogy aside, he did make serious allegations centered around the Haryana assembly election of 2024 that the Congress lost to the incumbent BJP. These primarily included the charge that there were 25 lakh “fake voters” that were potentially used to sway the result. He notably cited the example of the photo of a woman, who is actually a Brazilian model, being used for multiple voters across polling booths.
He also mentioned Bihar, which votes later this week as the RJD-Congress alliance looks to oust the NDA led by the BJP and JDU in the state. Further, there remains the possibility of more allegations as he said the work to gather proofs, “in absence of EC's help or fairness”, takes time.
Watch the Nov 5 ‘H Files’ presser below:
The BJP in its reaction dubbed Gandhi “non-serious”, even taking a dig at the Italian origins of his mother Sonia Gandhi.
“He has made a presentation about irrelevant matters. I don’t want to go into that because it was all fake,” union minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju said at a press conference.
The EC has so far said these issues were never raised by the party at the right forum, to which Gandhi has said he has only used EC's own data and it's the latter's job to ensure fairness in elections.
Rijiju picked on the “bomb” analogy and Gandhi's foreign trips to claim that he is "in collusion with anti-India forces”.
“Rahul Gandhi says that ‘atom bomb is going to explode’, but why doesn’t his ‘atom bomb’ ever explode? He doesn’t take any subject seriously and even says that ‘a hydrogen bomb will explode’," he added.
Rijiju also reacted to Gandhi's mention of Gen Z and said, “The youth of this country are wise and stand by PM Narendra Modi.”
The Congress leader earlier urged the youth to use “truth and non-violence” to “change the system” — his umpteenth mention of the term “Gen Z” that refers mainly to young people born around the turn of the millennium. It's been in vogue particularly after youth protests unseated entrenched leaders in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka recently.
BJP's Radhika Khera also countered Gandhi's “Brazilian model” charge with a jibe on voting by an “Italian woman”, apparently referring to Sonia Gandhi.