'Lot of AAP MLAs in jail…': Haryana CM's swipe after Punjab minister Vijay Singla's arrest

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Bharatiya Janata Party took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday after Punjab health minister Vijay Singla was first sacked by Bhagwant Mann and then arrested on corruption charges. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal of 'crocodile tears' and Khattar said 'a lot of their MLAs are in jail'.

BJP spokesperson Bhatia slammed Kejriwal and his AAP, accusing the Delhi chief minister of 'looting accolades' for removing a corrupt minister.

"It has been 68 days since your sinful government came to power and, during this period, we can conclude AAP is not able to handle Punjab. People of the state are saying wherever AAP goes corruption reaches," he declared

"When your own minister involves in corruption and caught for his sin what is so proud of this? these are crocodile tears and the country is ashamed of it," Bhatia said, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Khattar said: "The kind of party it is, nothing can be said. A lot of their MLAs are in jail, many being removed under charges of corruption."

The Haryana chief minister also slammed the AAP for its practice of 'freebies', or subsidised utilities like water and electricity offered to voters in Punjab (and to voters in Delhi before the two elections it won) before February polls.

"We have a stand-up policy, making people independent. They've sit-down policy, giving freebies. It is not right as it will make people lazy," Khattar said

In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday, Vijay Singla, the former Punjab health minister, was first sacked by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and then, hours later, arrested by the state's anti-corruption officials.

Kejriwal said he was proud of his Mann for taking action and declared the AAP would not spare even its own leaders if they were found involved in corruption.

Earlier Mann had said 'AAP has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption' and pointed out that he could have buried the case against his colleague if wished to, but had acted in the peoples' interests.

With input from ANI, PTI

