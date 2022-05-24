‘Will not spare…’: Arvind Kejriwal after Punjab minister Vijay Singla sacked

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is proud of his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for sacking Punjab minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations, and assured that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won't spare even its own leaders if found involved in corruption.

“Today, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacked state's health minister...who's been arrested. No one knew about this corruption, neither the media nor the Opposition. Had CM Mann wanted, he would have asked for a slice of it with a 'setting',” Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

“I will not spare even our leaders if involved in corruption,” Kejriwal said

The AAP national convenor said on his own Mann took the action against his minister. "Bhagwant, we are proud of you. The whole Punjab and country are proud of you," he added.

The Delhi chief minister said In 2015, after his government was formed in Delhi, even he took similar action against the Delhi food minister. “When his corruption charges came forth, no one knew. I took action on my own. The AAP is a hardcore sincere party; we don't spare anyone,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier in a tweet as well, Kejriwal said he is proud of Mann. "Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes. The whole nation today feels proud of AAP," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Punjab chief minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He said that he has sacked Singla from the cabinet and directed Police to register a case against him.

According to Punjab CMO, Singla was demanding one per cent commission from officials for contracts and he also confessed to it.

"I am taking strict action against that minister, sacking him from the cabinet and directing the Police to register a case against him. That minister is Vijay Singla. He had indulged in corruption in his department, and he also confessed to it. AAP has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption," said Mann.

"A case had come to my knowledge, a minister of my government was demanding a 1 per cent commission for every tender. I took it very seriously. Nobody knew about it, had I wanted it could have brushed it under the carpet. But I would have broken the trust of people who trusted me," Punjab CM added.

