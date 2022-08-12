Love how Giriraj mocking Tejashwi, says Priyanka Chaturvedi. It’s a dig at BJP

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday waded into the bitter exchange between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav over his party’s 10 lakh job promise in the run-up to the 2020 assembly elections, wondering why no one was asking the central government about its own promise made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Must love how Giriraj Singh ji is mocking Tejaswi Yadav ji about 10 lakh jobs, impressive how journalists too are asking Bihar’s Deputy CM of that but none asking the Prime Minister - where are the jobs, leave alone the 2 crore jobs a year promised in 2014!” Chaturvedi, 45, said in a post on Twitter.

Like many BJP leaders, Union rural development and panchayati raj minister Giriraj Singh has been taking potshots at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United this week walked out of an alliance with the BJP and formed the government with a coalition of seven other parties including the RJD.

As part of the continuing attacks, Giriraj Singh tweeted a short clip from an interview in which Tejashwi Yadav is asked about his promise to create 10 lakh jobs once he becomes the chief minister. In response, Yadav said he is not the chief minister in the Grand Alliance but the deputy chief minister.

Tejashwi Yadav also hit out at Singh for putting out a truncated version of the video and put out a longer version, in which he is heard saying that he and chief minister Nitish Kumar were on the job and generating jobs for the youth was a priority for him and the Grand Alliance government.

‘Don’t be so shameless,” Yadav said in his post that he put out along with the longer video. “No one becomes wise just by keeping a feet-long braid, like you have,” the 32-year-old deputy chief minister said, explaining the BJP ouster from the party to “such stupid actions, edited videos and cheap statements”.

Asked about the job promise, Tejashwi Yadav told HT in an interview on Thursday: “The priority of the GA government is to work for people and focus on education, health care, irrigation, and employment. Our party made these issues its main focus areas during the 2020 elections, and we are committed to upgrading education and health systems, focus on the farm sector for better productivity, and also create avenues for jobs. Yes, we’re working on a plan to create big job opportunities for the youth, and it will be implemented soon.”