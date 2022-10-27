Low intensity blast in J&K's Bandipora as army vehicle passes by: Police

A low-intensity blast was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday. The incident happened when an army vehicle was passing through the Aloosa area, police said, adding there was no report of any death so far.

"A low-intensity blast took place in Bandipora district while Army’s vehicle was passing through the Aloosa area. No loss of life was reported. Reinforcement reached the area being searched. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The blast from Bandipora comes amid several terror-related incidents being reported from Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks.

An #encounter took place at Asthan Marg in general area of #Kausarnag, #Kulgam district in which one #terrorist got killed. Search still going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 27, 2022

On Thursday, an encounter took place in the Asthan Marg area of Kausarnag in Kulgam district in which one terrorist was killed by security forces.

On Wednesday, an encounter took place in Baramulla district in which one terrorist and a soldier were injured. Police said searches were underway.

In another development, a bag with explosives and detonators was found near a taxi stand at the Jammu railway station earlier in the day. Speaking to news agency ANI, senior superintendent of police GRP Arif Rishu said 18 detonators and some wires were recovered from the spot.

"We recovered a bag near the taxi stand at Jammu Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in 2 boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the box," Rishu said, adding the material had been seized.

