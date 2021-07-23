Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Low pressure in Bay of Bengal, rainfall predicted over Tamil Nadu in next 4 days
india news

Low pressure in Bay of Bengal, rainfall predicted over Tamil Nadu in next 4 days

The regional meteorological center at Chennai has predicted heavy, moderate, and light rainfall across 17 districts due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on Friday.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The met department has predicted sporadic rainfall over Tamil Nadu. (Representational Image)

hinThe low-pressure area in the north-western Bay of Bengal will result in moderate and light rainfall in 17 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next four days starting from Friday, reported Tamil newspaper Dina Thanthi on Friday. Tamil Nadu is witnessing widespread rainfall after the southwest monsoon arrived along the western coast. Some of the districts, especially those bordering the Western Ghats, are receiving consistent rainfall starting from July.

The regional meteorological center at Chennai has predicted heavy, moderate, and light rainfall across 17 districts due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on Friday. Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts will receive heavy rainfall as the effect of southwest monsoon is aggravated by low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Districts bordering the Western Ghats like Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi districts will get rains while moderate rainfall is likely in districts like Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruappathur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Kanyakumari.

Heavy rains in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris may cause landslides; people in these districts and travelers are warned. The center has predicted sporadic rainfall on Saturday in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi districts bordering the Western Ghats, coastal districts of Northern Tamil Nadu, and Union Territory Puducherry. On July 25 and 26, coastal districts of Northern Tamil Nadu and Union Territory Puducherry will get light showers, the center forecasted.

The low pressure will cause heavy wind action ranging 50 kilometers per hour in Coastal Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar, Coastal Kerala, and Karnataka as well as Lakshadweep Sea. The regional center warned fishermen not to venture into these areas.

Some areas of Tamil Nadu received copious rainfall in 24 hours by Thursday morning. Avilanji in the Nilgiris received 12 centimeters, Bandalur received 7 centimeters, Gudalur and Naduvattam received 6 centimeters, Chinnakallar, Valparai and Melkudalur received 5 centimeters rainfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
heavy rainfall rainfall tamil nadu news bay of bengal
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra tweets throwback pic from school days. Can you spot him?

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics

Google launches Doodle Champion Island Games to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP