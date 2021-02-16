Low turnout for 9th round of Covid-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh
Only 69,742 health workers (27.51 %) out of the targeted 253,538 were given Covid-19 vaccines in the ninth round of the vaccination campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Monday at 1,537 vaccination centres till 5 pm, according to official data.
Officials said 22,620 health workers, who got their first doses on January 16, were planned to get their second on Monday. They added 230,918 health workers, who missed the vaccination in the earlier rounds, were also listed for jabs on Monday. Officials said around 90% (20,000) of the health workers received their second doses.
There was a much lower turnout of health workers (49,384) for the first dose. The beneficiaries, who got the first vaccine shot on Monday, will be given the second dose on March 15. The next round of vaccination for frontline workers is scheduled for Thursday.
Healthcare workers, who got their doses on January 22, will be given the second doses on February 19.
All the beneficiaries vaccinated on Monday were safe and healthy, said a health department official.
