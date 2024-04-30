Low turnout in first two phases because of NDA voters? Amit Shah responds

Union home minister Amit Shah, the chief strategist of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday reacted to the opposition's claim that the low voter turnout in the first two phases was due to people who vote for the saffron party or its allies, not turning up to exercise their right to vote. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections 2024. (PTI / File)

“I am someone who works with people on the ground. Supporters of BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and NDA (BJP-led National Democratic Alliance) are voting with great enthusiasm. On the other hand, there is indifference within the opposition INDIA bloc,” Shah told ABP News in an exclusive interview.

The home minister also reiterated his assertion from earlier in the day, that the saffron party had already gone past the 100-seat mark in the two phases (April 19, 26) alone.

Also, the Gandhinagar MP, who is again contesting this Lok Sabha seat in his home state of Gujarat, once again projected more than 400 seats for the NDA.

“Wait for the counting to begin (on June 4). You will see the NDA achieve a one-sided win,” he said.

For the ongoing general elections, PM Modi has kept a target of 370 seats for the BJP alome and over 400 for the alliance. This clarion call, many believe, made the party's voters complacent, and they did not come on the polling day.

On this, Shah said, “BJP's voters are not indifferent.”

On arrests being made over his doctored video, in which artificial intelligence (AI) was used to misquote him that reservations for backward classes will be ended, the home minister stated, “Agencies will investigate if one makes fake videos. When caught, people start badmouthing the agencies.”