 Congress govt in Karnataka answerable for delay in action against Revanna: Amit Shah | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress govt in Karnataka answerable for delay in action against Revanna: Amit Shah

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Apr 30, 2024 11:33 AM IST

The BJP is an ally of the JDS and has been criticised for not prevailing on the ally to replace Prajwal Revanna from the Hasan Lok Sabha constituency

Union home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Congress government in Karnataka is answerable for the delay in acting against complaints of alleged sexual misconduct against Janada Dal Secular lawmaker, Prajwal Revanna.

Amit Shah was addressing media persons in Assam’s Guwahati. (ANI screengrab)
Amit Shah was addressing media persons in Assam’s Guwahati. (ANI screengrab)

Addressing media persons in Assam’s Guwahati, Shah said, “BJP’s stand is clear… we stand with the ‘Matri Shakti’ (women power) of the country. I want to ask the Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why have they not taken any action till now?”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The BJP is an ally of the JDS and has been criticised for not prevailing on the ally to replace Revanna from the Hasan Lok Sabha constituency.

“We do not have to take action on this as this is a law-and-order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it... We are in favor of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it,” Shah said.

Also Read: Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’: BJP under fire as letter shows ‘brahmastra’ warning about JD(S) leader went unheeded

Shah added that a meeting of the JDS core committee on Tuesday will decide the party’s action against Revanna.

BJP leaders said Devaraje Gowda, a leader of the party from Hassan district, had warned the state leadership about allegations that Revanna was sexually abusing women months before his name was announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Hassan.

Devaraje Gowda wrote a letter asking state party chief BY Vijayendra to bring this information to the attention of national leaders.

A series of obscene videos purportedly involving Revanna, who left the country even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe into the allegations. Some of the videos appeared to depict sexual assault. Revanna claimed the videos were fake and intended to defame him. He sought a court injunction last year against the airing of videos.

A first information report alleging sexual harassment was lodged on Sunday against Revanna and HD Revanna, who is an assembly member, on the complaint of a woman who worked at their home. The woman alleged she was sexually abused multiple times between 2019 and 2022.

In her complaint, the woman claimed HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna used to sexually assault women workers in their homes. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman).

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

News / India News / Congress govt in Karnataka answerable for delay in action against Revanna: Amit Shah
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On