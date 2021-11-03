Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Low vaccine coverage in these 45 districts prompted PM Modi's review meet

The districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of Covid vaccines were taken up in the review meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a virtual review meeting with districts having low Covid-19 vaccination coverage, in New Delhi.(ANI )
Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting over low vaccination coverage in 45 districts spanning 11 states and a Union territory. The districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of Covid vaccines were taken up in the review meeting.

The district magistrates gave an account of the issues and challenges being faced in their districts, which has resulted in low vaccination coverage, according to the prime minister's office. The officials highlighted the issue of vaccine hesitancy emanating from rumours. Difficult terrain and challenges owing to tough weather conditions in recent months have also worked as an impediment to the vaccination drive, they added.

“They also presented an account of the steps that have been taken by them till now to overcome these challenges,” the government said in a release.

PM Modi discussed a wide array of ideas that can be implemented for ensuring 100% vaccination coverage, including maximising community engagement through religious and community leaders.

Here's the list of districts with low vaccination coverage:

StatesDistricts
Arunachal PradeshKra Daadi
 Kurung Kumey
 Upper Sabansiri
 Kamle
 Lower Subansiri
 East Kameng
AssamSouth Salmara Mankachar
ChhattisgarhNarayanpur
DelhiNorth West Delhi
HaryanaNuh
JharkhandPakur
 Sahebganj
 Garhwa
 Deoghar
 West Singhbhum
 Giridih
 Godda
 Latehar
MaharashtraAurangabad
 Nandurbar
 Buldhana
 Hingoli
 Akola
ManipurKangpokpi
 Ukhrul
 Kamjong
 Senapati
 Pherzwal
 Tamenglong
 Noney
 Tengnoupal
MeghalayaWest Khasi Hills
 South Garo Hills
 East Garo Hills
 West Jaintia Hills
MizoramLawngtlai
NagalandKiphire
 Tuensang
 Phek
 Peren
 Mon
 Wokha
 Zunheboto
 Longleng
Tamil NaduTiruvallur
