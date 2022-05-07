On LPG price hike, Congress attacks centre: 'Cost has increased by 2.5 times...'

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday took a jibe at the Centre after the hike in prices of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by ₹50 per cylinder, saying that it has become out of reach for the poor and middle-class households.

“The cost of subsidised cooking gas has increased by 2.5 times and it has become out of reach to poor and middle-class households,” Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet while sharing the price comparison between 2014 and 2022.

With the second rate-hike in less than two months, cooking gas on Saturday became costlier by ₹50 per cylinder pushing the price to over ₹1,000 per 14.2 kg refill in several cities.

Surjewala raised concerns over increasing the price by ₹100 within the last 45 days. The cost was earlier increased by ₹50 on March 22.

Surjewala shared the cost of cooking gas which was ₹414 in May 2014, which has increased by ₹585.50 till now. He demanded to bring down the cost in line with the rate in 2014. He further mentioned that the then Congress government provided ₹39,558 crore worth of LPG subsidy during 2012-13 and ₹46,458 crore in 2013-14.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by ₹102 earlier this month. The cost of a 5-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased to ₹655.

To be sure, this is not the first time that cooking gas prices have skyrocketed. In January 2014 it was ₹1,241 per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi. Since then its rates remained volatile, but from May 1, 2020 (at ₹581.5 per cylinder) the prices moved up in an unilinear direction barring a minor ₹10 per cylinder price reduction in April 2021, according to official data.