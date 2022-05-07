Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On LPG price hike, Congress attacks centre: 'Cost has increased by 2.5 times...'

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala shared a price comparison of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) between 2014 and 2022.
Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala took a jibe at the Centre over the LPG price hike and demanded to bring it down in line with the rate in 2014. (File Photo)
Updated on May 07, 2022 01:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday took a jibe at the Centre after the hike in prices of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by 50 per cylinder, saying that it has become out of reach for the poor and middle-class households.

“The cost of subsidised cooking gas has increased by 2.5 times and it has become out of reach to poor and middle-class households,” Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet while sharing the price comparison between 2014 and 2022.

With the second rate-hike in less than two months, cooking gas on Saturday became costlier by 50 per cylinder pushing the price to over 1,000 per 14.2 kg refill in several cities.

Surjewala raised concerns over increasing the price by 100 within the last 45 days. The cost was earlier increased by 50 on March 22.

Surjewala shared the cost of cooking gas which was 414 in May 2014, which has increased by 585.50 till now. He demanded to bring down the cost in line with the rate in 2014. He further mentioned that the then Congress government provided 39,558 crore worth of LPG subsidy during 2012-13 and 46,458 crore in 2013-14.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by 102 earlier this month. The cost of a 5-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased to 655.

To be sure, this is not the first time that cooking gas prices have skyrocketed. In January 2014 it was 1,241 per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi. Since then its rates remained volatile, but from May 1, 2020 (at 581.5 per cylinder) the prices moved up in an unilinear direction barring a minor 10 per cylinder price reduction in April 2021, according to official data.

